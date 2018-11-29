CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a rough season for Tampa Bay.

Sitting at 4-7 overall, and all but officially eliminated from the playoffs (they have <1% of="" making="" it,="" according="" to="">), the team is taking to drastic measures for a good crowd Sunday against the Panthers.

After an announced attendance of 40,682 fans last week vs San Francisco, which was the lowest attendance in eight years for the Bucs, Tampa Bay is offering two FREE tickets to season ticket holders. According to Tampa Bay Times reporters Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers sent emails to season ticket owners Wednesday announcing the available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Coincidentally, the last time the Bucs had fewer than 40,000 fans in attendance was 2010 when they hosted Jimmy Clausen and the Panthers.

“We have always looked for ways to add to the fan experience, and this offer is just another example of our desire to bring added value to our season pass members,” said Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford.

“We have made similar offers over the years and the holiday seemed like a great opportunity to thank our loyal season pass members with a special opportunity like this.”

According to ProFootballTalk, Tampa Bay has the third-lowest average attendance in the NFL this season behind just Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers.

