SPARTANBURG, S.C. — If the Carolina Panthers are going to reach the playoffs for the fifth time in five years, they’ll need to find a replacement for All-Pro offensive guard Andrew Norwell.

After spending his first four seasons in Carolina, Norwell signed a five-year, $66.5 million deal with Jacksonville in free agency, making him the highest-paid offensive guard in the league, according to NFL.com.

“We have three or four guys that I think can compete for that starting job and it’s going to be, we’re going to rotate those guys,” general manager Marty Hurney said Wednesday. “We’re going to see them all with the first unit. I think we feel good about the guys that are competing for it, but there’s good depth there and I think we have good depth on the offensive line, so ideally that’s what you do. You let competition play out and see who wins that job, but I think we have at least three or four guys that are going to compete for that starting left guard job.”

During the team’s minicamp in May, head coach Ron Rivera said Amini Silatolu, a converted tackle who played guard early for the Panthers early in his career, could be the favorite to win the job. He’s expected to compete with free-agent signee Jeremiah Sirles and veteran Greg Van Roten for the spot.

Hurney said the team has plenty of time to find its future left tackle and there's no rush to put a player into the starting lineup.

"Normally, you say going into the third preseason game," Hurney explained. "That's the game you play your first team into the third quarter but I don't think you put timetables on things like that. When the answer is there, we will know it."

