CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rapper and actor Ice Cube has weighed in on the now weeks-long Kelvin Benjamin-Cam Newton feud, and the “Friday” star is on Team Cam. Kind of.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Total Access,” Ice Cube was asked which of the two former teammates better “check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

“I think the youngster Benjamin needs to check himself before he wrecks himself,” he said. “You know, he was popping off about Cam and you’ve got to see that man sometime, and when you see him, come on, know what you’re gonna say. Stand up for what you said.”

"The youngster Benjamin needs to check himself before he wrecks himself"@icecube weighs in on Cam and Kelvin 👀 pic.twitter.com/IvXMaqxg7f — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) August 14, 2018

Earlier this month, Benjamin criticized Newton’s passing ability, saying if he was paired with “any other quarterback” he’d have a better chance of success. He also called his time with Carolina a “bad fit from the get-go” during an interview with The Athletic.

When the Panthers visited Buffalo for their preseason opener last Thursday, Newton approached Benjamin and the two shared a brief, tense exchange before Cam walked away from his former teammate.

“Cam was showing that, ‘I need to know what’s up,’ it ain’t no physical thing, I got my hands behind my back,” Ice Cube said. “We need to talk about this man to man, face to face, nose to nose, and it seemed like Benjamin didn’t want none of that smoke.”

Former NFL great Willie McGinest also chimed in on Benjamin’s actions.

“When Benjamin started to walk away, you know he wasn’t ready for that,” McGinest said.

Ice Cube thinks the beef is finished between the two for now. Which is probably for the best.

“Maybe he didn’t mean what he said. He wants to go play football land that’s where it should go,” Ice Cube said. “It should end, it’s over.”

