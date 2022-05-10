Panthers put Jeremy Chinn on IR with hamstring injury

Chinn left Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals after just six plays and didn't return. He'll now miss at least four weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

Chinn left Sunday's 26-16 loss after just a few plays and never returned. Now, the do-everything defender will miss at least a month while recovering.

Chinn has been a standout since being drafted by the Panthers in 2020. He led all NFL rookies in tackles and is one of three players in franchise history with at least 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. The others are Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason.

The Panthers signed Juston Burris from the practice squad to fill Chinn's roster spot while he's on IR. Burris has started 20 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons.

Kenny Robinson was signed to fill Burris' spot on the practice squad.

The Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers at 4 p.m. Sunday in Bank of America Stadium.

