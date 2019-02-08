CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, the day you've been waiting for is here!

Fan Fest presented by Daimler is Friday.

It will be the first time the Carolina team will make its appearance for the new season at Bank of America Stadium.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.; tickets are $5. Proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers Charities.

There will be performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew as well as player practice and fireworks/laser show.

Normal stadium policies will be in place. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection.

