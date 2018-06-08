CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't hold anything back when describing his time with the team this week, calling it "a bad fit from the get-go" and criticizing Cam Newton's passing ability.

In an interview with The Athletic, Benjamin said, "looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina."

Benjamin was traded to Buffalo last season in exchange for two draft picks after struggling early in the year.

Tight end Greg Olsen responded to Benjamin's comments at training camp Sunday, saying he understood how it feels to be traded from a team and that Benjamin was a good teammate. But he disagreed with Benjamin making his feelings known publicly.

"You'd like to see him just move forward to his new team and embrace his new opportunity rather than go personal with it," Olsen said.

