CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers are closing in on the finish of organized team activities (OTAs) ahead of the 2018 season.

This week’s three-day minicamp is the final team activity until the Panthers will reconvene on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. With David Tepper set to take official ownership of the team in July, there’s no big juicy story looming over the franchise, which is just fine with them.

Jun 12, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) smiles to fans during mini-camp at Carolina Panthers practice field next to Bank of America Stadium.

Attendance at this week’s minicamp is mandatory and every player is accounted for, even veterans Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly. The 38-year-old Peppers is coming off of offseason shoulder surgery and spent most of his time working out indoors, according to Panthers.com. The future Hall of Famer returned to Carolina last year and tied Mario Addison for the team lead with 11 sacks.

Kuechly is also entering this season on the heels of shoulder surgery and is yet to be cleared to take part in team drills.

“Yeah, I get to do the individual stuff,” Kuechly said. “I’m not able to do the team-related stuff right now, which is a bummer. That’s the best part of OTAs, the minicamp portion. Hopefully, once training camp comes, I’m full go.”

