CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Luke Kuechly added another accolade to his impressive resume Wednesday.

The Panthers’ All-Pro was named to the “Madden 99 Club” Wednesday. Kuechly is one of just seven NFL players to be given a 99 overall rating in this year’s upcoming EA Sports Madden NFL video game.

Kuechly was presented the award in a video tweeted by the Panthers Wednesday morning.

Welcome to the @EAMaddenNFL 99 Club LUUUUKE 💪

“Is that for your rating? That’s pretty cool,” Kuechly said. “That’s pretty neat, how about that?”

Kuechly leads all NFL players with 818 tackles since his rookie season in 2012. He was recently ranked the No. 12 overall player in the league on the player-voted NFL Top 100, with Kuechly’s peers recognizing his ability to figure out what his opponents are trying to do.

“He knows exactly what play you’re running,” said Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis. “You check to something, and he knows it.”

Last season, Kuechly was rated 97 overall in Madden, tying him with Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner as the top-rated players at their position.

