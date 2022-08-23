Panthers place Matt Corral on IR, ending his rookie season

Rookie Matt Corral will miss the entire 2022 season due to a Lisfranc injury that will likely require surgery to repair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie quarterback Matt Corral was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday due to a foot injury he suffered against the New England Patriots in the preseason, the Carolina Panthers announced.

Corral, who was the team's third-round draft pick, was competing for the third-team quarterback role with veteran PJ Walker. Because Corral was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster was announced, the former Ole Miss star isn't eligible to return during the regular season.

Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during last week's preseason loss to New England. It happened when his foot was stepped on during the game. He's expected to have surgery to fix the tear, Matt Rhule said.

It's unclear if Carolina will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster now that Corral is out for the season. The team has typically only kept two quarterbacks on the active roster, according to Panthers.com writer Darin Gantt.

Cornerback Duke Dawson joined Corral on the IR and the Panthers waived tight end Jared Scott. The team is now at the 80-man limit imposed by the NFL. The next round of cuts will trim the roster to the final 53 players.

