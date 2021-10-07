x
Panthers

McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury

McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) tackles him during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Add Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.

The 2019 All-Pro said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against the Houston Texans contributed to his hamstring injury, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

