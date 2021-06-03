Carolina Panthers radio announcer Mick Mixon retiring after 2021 season

Mixon has been the voice of Carolina Panthers radio broadcasts for 17 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 17 seasons that included a Super Bowl run in 2015, Mick Mixon, the voice of Carolina Panthers radio broadcasts, will be turning off his microphone for good.

The Panthers announced Thursday that Mixon will retire from the play-by-play booth after the 2021 season, leaving a legacy of memorable calls and a lifetime of memories for fans. And while Mixon won't be calling the games after this season, he says he can't just retire and disappear forever.

"I've tried to, but I can't get there. It'll definitely be new for me," Mixon told Panthers.com. "This is all I've ever wanted to do since I was a little Mickey Mixon growing up in Chapel Hill. All I've ever wanted to be is a sportscaster.

Mixon said he and his wife bought some land in Alamance County, where they rejuvenated an old farmhouse. And there's plenty of work to do.

He considered making 2020 his final season but didn't want to go out during the pandemic, so he decided to take another go in 2021.

Panthers radio play-by-play voice Mick Mixon will retire after this season. 17 years at the mic. @wcnc https://t.co/MryTpVloKR — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 3, 2021

The Panthers open the 2021 regular season at home against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 12.