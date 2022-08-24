NC By Train transporting fans to Carolina Panthers games

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC By Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte.
On game day, arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 at 9:40 a.m. with plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Passengers can enjoy some post-game fun before heading back to the Amtrak station for a 7 p.m. departure on train 78.
2022 schedule of 1 p.m. home games:
- Cleveland Browns, Sept. 11
- New Orleans Saints, Sept 25.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 23
- Denver Broncos, Nov. 27
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 18
- Detroit Lions, Dec. 24
Tickets are available online.