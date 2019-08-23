FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton limped off the field with a foot injury during Thursday night's preseason game at New England.

The injury happened on Newton's third drive of the game, and he could be seen leaving the field for the locker room with about one minute remaining in the first quarter.

Newton finished his first preseason action 4-6 with 30 yards but took two sacks.

The 30-year-old underwent his second shoulder surgery in three years at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for further updates.

No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app

RELATED: All the stars come out for Panthers' third preseason game against Patriots

RELATED: Panthers make bubble debut

RELATED: Panthers' safety Eric Reid speaks out on Jay-Z and NFL's partnership