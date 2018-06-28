CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will be fined $2.5 million by the NFL after its investigation into the team’s workplace environment while Richardson owned the team.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the findings of the investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White Thursday afternoon. White was appointed by Goodell to lead the investigation last December after allegations of workplace misconduct by Richardson were published in Sports Illustrated.

NFL announces findings in investigation into Jerry Richardson.



Richardson fined $2.75 million to support organizations addressing race and gender-based issues and fund league-wide workplace training. Full release from the NFL on the findings of investigation below pic.twitter.com/FUbu15wA5J — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) June 28, 2018

Richardson put the team up for sale just hours after the story was released and removed himself from day-to-day operations. Last month, the NFL’s owners approved the sale of the Panthers to billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, who was a minority owner in the Pittsburgh Steelers for several years.

RELATED: New allegations against Jerry Richardson raise new legal questions

“The findings and recommendations that I have shared with the Commissioner are the product of an extensive review, including interviews with club executives, current and former employees, analysis of documents, electronic records, and other sources of information,” White said in a statement. “I particularly appreciate the work of the club employees in assessing the need for enhancing the club’s workplace policies, procedures, and training and implementing appropriate changes.”

White met with Goodell to review the findings of her investigation. She determined that the improper conduct was limited to Richardson and that no other Panthers employees engaged in similar conduct. The NFL said that White's investigation was able to substantiate claims made against Richardson and was unable to find information that would discredit claims of misconduct against him.

RELATED: Ex-Panthers employees say Jerry Richardson made payouts for workplace misconduct

White determined that the Panthers and its ownership group did not report the claims or any agreements to resolve those claims to the NFL's league office. The NFL was first made aware of the allegations and alleged agreements last December. White separately briefed Tepper on her investigation and provided recommendations for the NFL.

Those recommendations include no longer allowing non-disclosure agreements that would limit reporting of potential violations or cooperation with NFL investigations, a requirement that all claims of workplace misconduct be reported to the NFL's office, and establishing a hotline or other system to allow employees to report issues of workplace misconduct on a confidential basis.

"I appreciate Mary Jo White's careful and thorough examination of these issues, and her thoughtful recommendations to the Panthers and the entire NFL," Goodell said. "Her recommendations will help ensure that our workplaces are open, inclusive and respectful."

The NFL announced that most of Richardson's $2.75 million fine will go toward charities dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and out of the workplace. So far, three initial commitments have been made, one to Charlotte-based Beauty for Ashes Ministry, Black Women's Blueprint, and the Women of Color Network, Inc.

The Panthers released the following statement regarding the investigation:

"The Carolina Panthers recently received notice from the NFL that its investigation into workplace misconduct is complete. We cooperated throughout the investigation and have taken proactive steps to address any misconduct. While the investigation has concluded, we remain committed to improving all facets of our organization and fostering an environment in which all of our staff can trust they are safe and valued." This story will be updated.

