CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for some football?

The NFL's 100th regular season will kick off today, with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

If you are head out to the game Meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said it is going to be a hot and humid home opener and the hottest in Panther's history.

The hottest game for the first home game of the Panthers season was back in 2015 when we hit 91°, we are anticipating 93° for a high today. But luckily no rain in the forecast, so we will stay dry.

A 100th anniversary logo appears on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

AP

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says "there's no doubt in my mind" that Cam Newton will play in the team's regular-season opener against the Rams.

Rivera says the 30-year-old quarterback has made "good strides" after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night's preseason game against at New England.

Newton threw on the side field Tuesday but did not practice.

Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against the Rams on Sept. 8.

Like the team's other starters, Newton will not play in the final preseason game Thursday night against the Steelers.

In other injury news, starting outside linebacker Bruce Irvin was held out of practice after tweaking his hamstring. Offensive tackle Greg Little, the team's second-round draft pick, remains in the concussion protocol.

