NFL players union expected to file grievance against Panhters over turf during Lions game

Multiple Detroit Lions players said the freezing weather made field conditions at Bank of America Stadium dangerous to play on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL Players Association is expected to file a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and the NFL over the turf conditions during last week's Christmas Eve game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The grievance is expected to be related to the hardness of the field, which was complained about by players before the game, who said the conditions in the extreme cold only worsened as the game progressed. The game was easily the coldest home game in Panthers franchise history, with afternoon temperatures well below freezing.

The wind chill made it feel close to zero degrees at kickoff, which the players said caused the field to be dangerously hard.

NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday's Lions-Panthers game, per source. The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field conditions in the extreme cold, only worsened as the game progressed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

Numerous Lions players complained, including quarterback Jared Goff and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow. Several players told MLive.com that the conditions on Carolina's turf surface were among the worst they've experienced in the NFL. Carolina hammered the Lions in a dominant 37-23 victory.

"That was the most concrete field I've ever been on in my whole life," pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson said. "I didn't think that was actually legal to play on. Warming up, you're trying to turn the corner, and literally in warmups, I fell in my first one-on-one rep right on my face."

The Panthers installed an artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium prior to the 2021-22 season to help accommodate Charlotte FC and other events being held at the facility.

