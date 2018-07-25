SPARTANBURG, S.C. — There’s an old saying in football that pressure bursts pipes.

Don’t tell that to the Carolina Panthers. Ron Rivera’s team enters the 2018 season with one of its most talent-laden rosters since he took over seven years ago. After finishing last season with a disappointing playoff loss against divisional rival New Orleans, the players feel there’s unfinished business this year.

So it was no surprise that the team arrived on the campus of Wofford College in good spirits Wednesday. And although none of the players were dropped off by their mom this time, Mario Addison reminded everyone that training camp is actually pretty fun.

#Panthers DE Mario Addison remind everyone that training camp is fun pic.twitter.com/kq09WlYdeS — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 25, 2018

It should be noted that former MVP quarterback Cam Newton is actually healthy this year compared to where he was at this point in 2017, and second-year players Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel are poised to make big leaps under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Olsen jokes that we all saw how Cam is feeling because of his Instagram stories: "I think we got a good insight in to how his training went." pic.twitter.com/Ug9f1kWQwI — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 25, 2018

"He's a perfectionist...I didn't get deep enough on one of my routes and some words were exchanged. And I said, 'yes sir, yes sir.'" — Devin Funchess on new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

But even with all that talent and optimism, veteran Greg Olsen knows it’s paramount that the Panthers take advantage of the situation, especially after coming so close in 2015.

“Coming so close a few years ago and realizing just how hard it is to get there and fall short add to that urgency. A lot of us have been playing this game a long time, and there’s no guarantees on anything, so you’ve got to take advantage when you can,” Olsen said. “Not every year, not all rosters are created equal, not all circumstances are created equal. When your opportunities come, you’ve got to be ready to strike, there’s no telling how many more years go by until you get another one.”

And Olsen would know. A broken foot snapped Olsen’s NFL record streak of 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end at three after he missed eight games. He finished last season with a career-low 191 receiving yards. This offseason, Olsen signed a two-year contract extension worth up to $10.05 million per year, keeping him with the Panthers through the 2020 season.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, who was accused of assaulting a female in Texas earlier this month, reported to training camp Wednesday. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Butler has not been charged in connection with an alleged incident where he was accused of pushing a woman and throwing a drink in her face.

Training camp officially starts with Thursday’s Kickoff Party at Gibbs Stadium. The practice runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is usually one of, if not the most fan-friendly even during all of training camp. Camp wraps up on Monday, August 13, four days after the Panthers open the preseason against Buffalo.

