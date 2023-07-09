Panthers pep rally sparks in Uptown ahead of Sunday's game

Carolina is back on the field in Atlanta to kick off the regular NFL season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fans.

The season kicks off Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will duke it out against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Panthers fans were ready to pounce ahead of the game. A pep rally happened in Uptown Charlotte as anticipation continued to build. Free goodies, music, and even the ability to run through the team tunnel were part of the festivities.

Several fans told WCNC Charlotte they will be heading out on Saturday for the big game in Atlanta. Others will be posting up in the Queen City.

People spoke highly about the new coaching staff and new quarterback Bryce Young, with many noting that their support involves what the Panthers have on deck for the coming season. Dedicated fan Phillip Wyatt said the energy from fellow fans has been electric because of recent moves made by the Panthers.

