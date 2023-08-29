Panthers 53-man roster finalized ahead of the regular season

The NFL set a deadline on Tuesday for teams to cut down to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' roster is set for the 2023 NFL regular season.

A deadline on Tuesday required all teams to be cut down to 53 players, meaning the Panthers had to cut dozens of players who were on the team during the preseason.

The most notable release was linebacker Deion Jones, a former pro bowler who was just signed to the Panthers in late July. Jones spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, making the Pro Bowl in 2017, before spending last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers' coach Frank Reich chose to cut multiple former starters, setting the team in a new direction from 2022.

Returning players who were cut from the squad include tackle Cameron Erving, guard Michael Jordan, receiver Shi Smith, defensive tackle Marquan McCall, linebacker Brandon Smith, running back Spencer Brown, and center Sam Tecklenburg.

Erving has spent eight seasons in the NFL, including the last two with the Panthers. Erving started nine games in 2021 before being relegated to a backup role in 2022, where he appeared in 11 games. Erving won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, starting in eight games.

Jordan has played in the league for four seasons, including two years with the Panthers. He started 10 games in 2021. Perhaps Jordan's most notable moment with Carolina came in Week 18 of the 2022 season when he scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the New Orleans Saints. The score proved to be the Panthers' only touchdown on the day as they won 10-7.

Shi Smith has played both of his NFL seasons with the Panthers after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started six games in 2022, catching 22 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

McCall played his lone NFL season with the Panthers in 2022. McCall appeared in 16 games, making seven solo tackles.

Brandon Smith, a linebacker, similarly played has played his only NFL season with the Panthers. He appeared in 12 games in 2022 and made six solo tackles.

Brown played two seasons with the Panthers after going undrafted in 2021. Brown appeared in six games with the team, rushing for 43 yards in 2022.

Tecklenburg has been on and off the main roster since joining the Panthers in 2020. He started one game in 2021 and appeared in 17 games in 2020 and 2021. He was on the Panthers' practice squad in 2022.

Former Carolina receiver Damiere Byrd was also released. Byrd played the first three seasons of his career with the Panthers from 2016 to 2018, catching 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He spent a season each with the Cardinals, Patriots, Bears, and Falcons before returning to the Panthers this offseason.

The Panthers also waived defensive back Greg Mabin, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, receiver Josh Vann, lineman Justin McCray, defensive lineman Raequan Williams, linebacker Jordan Thomas, linebacker Ace Eley, safety Eric Rowe, defensive back Keith Taylor Jr., defensive back Herb Miller, defensive back Mac McCain III, defensive back Mark Milton, lineman JD DiRenzo, receiver Javin Wims, defensive end Eku Leota, defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, lineman Deonte Brown, defensive end Kobe Jones, quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, receiver Gary Jennings, receiver C.J. Saunders, lineman Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safety Collin Duncan, safety Josh Thomas, defensive back Rejzohn Wright, and kicker Matthew Wright.

One of the oddest parts of the 2023 Carolina Panthers is that five tight ends are on the roster, at least two more than most teams carry. Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan, and Giovanni Ricci will play the position for the team. Hurst and Tremble are expected to get most of the time on the field and a majority of looks in the passing game for the team's tight ends, but the extra resources could create some interesting formation setups down the line.

Also helping the passing game will be the seven receivers on the Panthers roster. Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Derek Wright will hope to rack up receptions and yards this year.

Carolina's quarterback lineup is completely different than last year's. Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral are the team's signal callers this year, with Young as the projected starter. Corral was on the team in 2022 but missed the entire season with an injury.

There are few surprises throughout the rest of the Panthers' roster. The team consists of returning veterans and players the team acquired in the offseason.