CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that offensive guard Amini Silatolu will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Panthers say OG Amini Silatolu has a torn meniscus and will have surgery Friday. He'll be evaluated on week to week basis — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) August 7, 2018

Silatolu's injury is the second major hit the Panthers' offensive line has taken after starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a torn MCL on the first weekend of training camp. Silatolu will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis and there's no set timetable for his return.

The veteran Silatolu had been taking the majority of the first-team reps at left guard at camp, according to Panthers insider Bill Voth. During the team's minicamp in May, head coach Ron Rivera expected Silatolu to be the favorite to replace Andrew Norwell, who signed with Jacksonville in free agency.

Voth reported that that undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon is expected to start in Silatolu's place for Thursday's preseason opener vs Buffalo. Clemson graduate Taylor Hearn is also expected to see playing time in Thursday's exhibition.

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 2018

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC