CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced the schedule for 2018 training camp Thursday.

Training camp opens on Thursday, July 26 with the annual kickoff party at 4 p.m. As has been the case since their inaugural season in 1995, the Panthers will train on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

The first practice will take place from 6:30-8:30 inside Gibbs Stadium. Training camp will run through Monday, August 13. Fan Fest will take place on Friday, August 3 at Bank of America Stadium. Admission for the event is $5 with all proceeds benefitting the Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Panthers.com starting August 1.

All practices and fan activities at training camp are free and open to the public. Players sign autographs and take photos with fans at the conclusion of training camp practices each day, but no autographs are guaranteed.

