CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Scott Turner is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, NBC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein has confirmed.

Turner, who is the son of former Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, joined the team in 2018 after spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and University of Michigan. He was a quality control coordinator with the Panthers in 2011 and 2012.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Stroehlein reports the contract is for three years.

He will rejoin former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who has hired several Panthers staff members at his new job in Washington. Turner also served as quarterbacks coach in Carolina before moving into the offensive coordinator position under interim head coach Perry Fewell.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced the hiring of Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. He will be formally introduced as the team's fifth head coach Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte.

RELATED: Baylor's Matt Rhule named Carolina Panthers head coach

RELATED: Who is new Panthers coach Matt Rhule? 3 things to know