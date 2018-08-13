SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Can you believe it? Monday is the last day of Panthers training camp at Wofford College. The mood started light and players seemed to be in good spirits knowing they'd be heading back home to Charlotte after Monday's practice.
Here's what you need to know as training camp 2018 wraps up:
Devin Funchess channeled his inner Allen Iverson when asked how he felt about it being the last day. "We talkin' bout practice," Funchess joked.
The highlight of training camp came around 9:45 when head coach Ron Rivera struck a deal with his team. If linemen could catch two of four punts, Rivera said he'd cut practice short. It's happening. Dontari Poe and Taylor Moton both came through and the sideline erupted in cheers.
In case you missed it, Cam Newton met his 5-year-old "twin" at camp Saturday. His gift for the Panthers' QB was so sweet. We don't deserve this kid's love for his hero.