SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers continued practicing in full pads as training camp entered day five at Wofford.

Here’s a quick recap of what happened at Monday’s practices:

Cam Newton does NOT like The Killers. When practice opened with “Mr. Brightside” playing on the loudspeakers, Newton was noticeably irked by the selection. So what does QB1 do at that moment? He calls an audible. Next up, Migos.

When they play your favorite song #Panthers pic.twitter.com/OpUS6S5awq — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 30, 2018

Speaking of Cam, No. 1 is as loose as they come at training camp. He had a funny interaction with a fan about a photo in the local paper, as seen here:

Funny Cam interaction with a fan pic.twitter.com/8Yj9PhZSbB — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) July 30, 2018

David Tepper was spotted walking the sidelines with general manager Marty Hurney. It’s a big change of pace to see the team owner on the sideline in a t-shirt and athletic shorts, but Tepper’s made it clear his goal is to change the culture and mold the team into his image. It’s a good thing.

David Tepper is back at camp. Roaming the sidelines with GM Marty Hurney and meeting some special guests at practice. pic.twitter.com/ieAtaFJG3B — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) July 30, 2018

Ron Rivera on David Tepper: "He's really just a regular guy."



Adds you can see him flip the switch to business, as a guy that can come up with solutions, and get things done #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 30, 2018

Cam connected with second-round draft pick Ian Thomas for a touchdown in 11-on-11 drills. Newton hasn’t thrown an interception yet in camp, but there’s been plenty of friendly chatter.

Rookie safety Rashaan Gaulden laid out Jarius Wright, drawing some words from offensive teammates, including Devin Funchess. Ron Rivera also spoke to Gaulden on the sideline, particularly when it comes to the legality of that kind of hit with the NFL's new rules.

Video of Gaulden hit on Wright.

Looks clean. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/1WKSqKLxkR — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) July 30, 2018

Charlotte native Ross Cockrell suffered a serious left leg injury after getting tangled up with wide receiver Torrey Smith. Several teammates gathered around to pray for Cockrell before he was taken off the field. Cockrell's injury is the second major health concern the Panthers have experienced since the opening of camp. On Saturday, offensive tackle Daryl Williams was carted off with a torn MCL and dislocated patella in his right knee.

"Unfortunate day out here," said Rivera. "Unfortunately, it's part of the game sometimes. Hopefully, he'll be alright in due time."

Cockrell screamed "My leg is broke!"

Jarring moment. — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) July 30, 2018

