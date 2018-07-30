SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers suffered another major injury during the team's training camp Monday. Carolina is expected to be without starting offensive lineman Daryl Williams, who tore his MCL Saturday, and cornerback Ross Cockrell, who broke his left leg Monday, for a while.

Cockrell, who signed a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason, was heard saying, "my leg is broken," during the team's drills. Cockrell was carted off the field and team officials later said the cornerback fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Cockrell, the former Charlotte Latin star, will undergo surgery and miss the 2018 NFL season, according to the Panthers' website.

Rock Cockrell down, left leg injury. Guys pretty shaken up.



Can hear him on a video saying “My leg is broken”



That’s how practice ends. pic.twitter.com/VS6oAUlQro — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) July 30, 2018

The Panthers ended practice following Cockrell's gruesome injury.

