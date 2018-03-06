CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers players and personnel hit the bowling alley for Ron Rivera's seventh annual Coach Rivera Bowl-A-Palooza on Saturday.

The event raised over $120,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

"It services families and children," Rivera said. "We wanted to make sure we touch every phase of our community."

Panthers players, like stars Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey, came by to take pictures, sign autographs, hang out with fans and compete at their coach's charity event at AMF Carolina Lanes in Matthews.

