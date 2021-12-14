Panthers' Derrick Brown hosts Angel Tree event

The Carolina Panthers defense tackle hosted the event at the Charlotte foster care facility Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and his foundation are hosting a toy giveaway at a Charlotte foster care Tuesday.

Brown will play Santa as he matches gifts from an Angel Tree to 50 kids in foster care.

The Derrick Brown Foundation in partnership with Hasbro, USA Football, and Lifted Research Group is hosting the event, which is not open to the public.

The Auburn University alum has played for the Panthers since 2020.

After coming to Charlotte that year, Brown also donated Halloween costumes to community children.

The Carolina Panthers, in conjunction with their sister organization the Charlotte Football Club, hosted a holiday tree lighting outside Bank of America stadium earlier this month.

