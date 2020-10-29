x
Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them

For the Falcons and Panthers, this week’s NFC South clash can’t get here soon enough.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers' Joey Slye (4) kicks an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday night games may not be all that popular among NFL players.

For the Falcons and Panthers, this week’s NFC South clash can’t get here soon enough.

It’s a good chance for both to wash the taste of monumental mental mistakes out of their mouths and put this past Sunday’s losses behind them. 

The Falcons (1-6) allowed a potential win to slip away when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown late against the Lions, leading to a 23-22 loss. 

Meanwhile, Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater took a costly sack last week to move the Panthers out of field-goal range in a 27-24 loss to the Saints.

