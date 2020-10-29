Panthers, Falcons look to put mental mistakes behind them

For the Falcons and Panthers, this week’s NFC South clash can’t get here soon enough.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday night games may not be all that popular among NFL players.

It’s a good chance for both to wash the taste of monumental mental mistakes out of their mouths and put this past Sunday’s losses behind them.

The Falcons (1-6) allowed a potential win to slip away when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown late against the Lions, leading to a 23-22 loss.