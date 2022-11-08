Panthers fan fest tickets go on sale Wednesday

Fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fan Fest is back at Bank of America Stadium!

Last year, the Panthers said over 25,000 fans attended the team's practice at Bank of America Stadium.

"I thought it was great, I didn't realize there would be that many people. I thought it was awesome," Coach Matt Rhule said during last year's event. "Thank you to all the fans who came."

This year, fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11.

#Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says he’s excited to add QB Baker Mayfield: “I think this competition will be great during training camp.” — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 12, 2022

Tickets will be $5 with proceeds going to Panthers Charities and go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m.

