CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Carolina gets ready to kick off the 2018 NFL season, tickets for this year's Panthers Fan Fest are on sale this weekend.

For $5, you can get a ticket to see the Panthers' players and coaches take the field at Bank of America Stadium on August 3.

All proceeds from the Fan Fest will benefit the team's charity organizations.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis through Ticketmaster. You can click here for more information.

Below is the Panthers Fan Fest schedule:

6:00 p.m. - Gates Open

6:26 p.m. - PurrCussion performance

6:30 p.m. - TopCats performance

6:33 p.m. - Sir Purr with the Black & Blue Crew

6:45 p.m. - Players take the field

7:00 p.m. - Practice begins

Around 9:15 p.m. - Fireworks and laser show

© 2018 WCNC