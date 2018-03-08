CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for Fan Fest?
Carolina fans will get their first look at the Panthers ahead of the 2018 season on Friday at Bank of America Stadium.
Tickets for the event went on sale about two weeks ago. There are still plenty available. Admission is $5; tickets are limited to six per household. Proceeds from Fan Fest will go toward Carolina Panthers Charities.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday. Performances include the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew.
The team will start practice at 7 p.m. with individual drills as well as seven-on-seven, special teams and team periods.
Fans will get a 2018 team roster photo card to take home. The event will wrap up with a fireworks and laser show.
FAN FEST SCHEDULE
6:00 p.m. Gates open
6:26 p.m. PurrCussion performance
6:30 p.m. TopCats performance
6:33 p.m. Sir Purr with the Black & Blue Crew
6:45 p.m. Players begin to take the field
7:00 p.m. Practice begins
9:15 p.m. Fireworks and lasers show