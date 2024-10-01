Panthers lose 24-10 to Rams, fall to 1-5 on season

The Panthers led at halftime, but fell apart in the second half, as Robbie Anderson left the game and the team had their third quarterback injured.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fired head coach, multiple rough losses in a row, and now an embattled receiver are on the list of problems for the Carolina Panthers this season.

In another disappointing performance, the Panthers lost 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Steve Wilks's first game as head coach.

The Panthers led 10-7 at halftime thanks to a Donte Jackson interception touchdown, but Carolina failed to muster any offensive production in the second half and let the Rams run away with the game.

To make matters worse, wide receiver Robbie Anderson was seen visibly arguing with coaches and asked to leave the field by his own team. Anderson headed to the locker room possibly for the last time as a Panther as rumors swirl about the team's trading ventures heading in the coming days.

FOX TV cameras catch #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson getting into the face of WR coach Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/RL0sbOLmb0 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 16, 2022

Sunday was quarterback PJ Walker's third career start, all with the Panthers. Wilks also said Baker Mayfield could be available as Walker's backup, depending on the results of an MRI scheduled for Friday. If he can't go, the team will likely sign Jacob Eason from the practice squad.

