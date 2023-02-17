Panthers hire offensive coordinator

Brown has 12 years of coaching experience, and most recently comes from the Los Angeles Rams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have hired 36-year-old Thomas Brown as the team's next offensive coordinator.

Brown has 12 years of coaching experience, and most recently comes from the Los Angeles Rams where he worked with the tight ends and served as Sean McVay's assistant head coach.

He had a stint as a running back at Georgia from 2004 to 2007, then played in the NFL with the Falcons in 2008 and the Browns in 2009.

Brown spent the beginning of his coaching career at the collegiate level, coaching running backs at South Carolina; Miami, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall and Chattanooga.

Head coach Frank Reich's staff has earned kudos from NFL pundits. In addition to Brown, the Panthers hired former Carolina head coach Dom Capers as a defensive assistant, named Josh McCown quarterbacks coach, hired veteran offensive coach Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant, and hired Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.

