SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Training camp continued Monday morning in Spartanburg, South Carolina as the Panthers prepare for their first preseason game Thursday.

After Monday's practice, there were some special guests in attendance: a handful of kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Greenville came in. They were only supposed to meet Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but they ended up meeting several Panthers players -- including Luke Kuechly.

The kids didn't know where they were going until they were on the bus Monday. But that wasn't the only surprise.

Each kid also received $100 to spend at Academy Sports + Outdoors as they prepare for their fall sports seasons. The kids picked up some extra role models, and the Panthers got a few new little fans -- though most of them already knew and loved the Panthers players.

Preseason for the Panthers gets started Thursday night at Chicago. No word yet on if Cam Newton will be playing in that game.

