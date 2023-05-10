The Panthers are the NFL's last winless team for the first time ever

With an 0-4 record, the Panthers are off to their worst start since 2010.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are hitting milestones that they probably wish they weren't.

When the Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders 40-20 on Thursday, they improved to 1-4 on the season. Chicago's lone victory leaves Carolina as the last team in the NFL without a win in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have lost all four of their games this year in unenthusiastic fashion with an inept offense that ranks 24th in scoring and outside of the top 20 in virtually every offensive category.

It's the first time in the Panthers' 29-season history that the team has been the last team without a win. The closest the team ever got was in 1995 and 1998, where they shared the mark with another team until both won in the same week.

In 1995, the inaugural Panthers season, the team started 0-5 along with the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers won their first-ever game in Week 6 with a 26-15 win over the New York Jets. The Saints also found the win column that week.

In 1998, the Panthers slumped to an 0-7 record, as did the Washington Redskins. Carolina beat New Orleans 31-17 to end the slide in Week 9. Washington beat the New York Giants in the same week.

WHEN WILL IT END?

The Panthers are off to their worst start since 2010 with rookie second-round draft pick Jimmy Clausen leading the team at quarterback. During that season, the Panthers started 0-5 before their first win came in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Similar to 2010, the 2023 Panthers are being led by a rookie quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Young and the Panthers offense are having trouble finding production this season. Young has committed more turnovers (5) than he's scored touchdowns (2) as he works behind a rough offensive line. Carolina's defense, though, has shown sparks of hope in preventing opponents from scoring throughout the season.