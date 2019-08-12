ATLANTA — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, December 8. FINAL SCORE: 40-20, Falcons.

It's the fifth straight loss for the Panthers.

It comes less than a week after Head Coach Ron Rivera was fired by the team. Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach.

Last week, the Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins.

The Panthers are officially eliminated from playoff contention with their fifth straight loss. It also ruined the debut of interim coach Perry Fewell, who took over at the beginning of the week after longtime coach Ron Rivera was fired. Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak and swept the season series with their NFC South rival. The Falcons won the first meeting 29-3.

The Panthers have fallen on hard times lately following injuries to quarterback Cam Newton over the past two seasons. Kyle Allen has filled in for Newton this season at quarterback, and was 5-5 as a starter going into the game against Atlanta.

RELATED: Cam Newton to have surgery on foot next week

The Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday in Charlotte. With three games remaining in regular season, many fans are looking to how the Panthers can go up from here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Who will be the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers?

RELATED: Ron Rivera: 'My biggest regret is not winning the Super Bowl'

RELATED: Ron Rivera fired by Carolina Panthers