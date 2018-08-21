CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' offensive line took another hit Tuesday when it was revealed that left tackle Matt Kalil had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Monday.

Bad update for the Panthers OL....



Matt Kalil had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee yesterday. Will be evaluated week to week. Taylor Moton expected to start at LT Friday — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) August 21, 2018

The team announced that Kalil will be evaluated on a weekly basis following the procedure, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews. Kalil had missed practice time with soreness, with head coach Ron Rivera saying they were trying to "be careful" with it before his evaluation with Dr. Andrews.

In 2015, Kalil underwent the same procedure on both knees, as well as injections for hip pain, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 4 overall pick was set to enter the second season of a five-year, $55 million contract that would pay him a total of $6.9 million this season.

Second-year lineman Taylor Moton is expected to start in Kalil's place Friday when the Panthers host New England in their third preseason game.

RELATED: Panthers starting tackle Daryl Williams carted off after tearing MCL

Starting right tackle Daryl Williams suffered a torn MCL and dislocated patella early in training camp last month. It is unclear if Williams will be able to return this year, but the team is hopeful he could be back for the second half of the regular season.

PHOTOS: Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins, preseason Week 2

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC