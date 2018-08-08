CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a long 214 days, but Carolina Panthers football is back as Cam Newton and company open the preseason on the road Thursday night.

Panthers vs Bills Game Info

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday, August 9

Location: New Era Field, Buffalo, N.Y.

Television: Panthers TV Network -- WCCB in Charlotte

Radio: WBT Radio 1110 AM

And while it’s just Week 1 of the preseason and most of the starters won’t see much action, Thursday’s game will have a little extra spice due to the opponent: ex-Panther Kelvin Benjamin and the Buffalo Bills. Benjamin, of course, lit social media and Panthers fans on fire last week with his comments about Cam Newton and Benjamin’s lack of success.

Here's the CliffsNotes: Benjamin said if he was paired with “any other quarterback” he’d have had a “better chance to catch the ball.” He went on to name drop Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers and said his tenure in Carolina was “a bad fit from the get-go.”

RELATED: Kelvin Benjamin rips Panthers, Cam Newton: 'I never should've went to Carolina'

I’m just crazy then !!! I was the one who buried my mom and skip the grievance process to get back and help that team .... let be real it’s was all fake .. and to be honest i was salty Who wouldn’t be .... I just ben holding it all in. And now I’m free. Hate me or love me ..🖐🏽 — Kelvin Benjamin (@kelvinbenjamin) August 4, 2018

Needless to say, those comments went over like a lead balloon. Benjamin later hinted in a tweet that maybe he didn’t get much support from the Panthers when his mother passed last year, and admitted he was being salty. But with his comments, the fifth-year receiver has put an enormous amount of pressure on himself to perform in his first full season with Buffalo. He was traded for two draft picks in the middle of last season.

More from Greg Olsen on Kelvin Benjamin. Says KB was a good teammate, and he knows how it feels to be shipped off from a team, but...



"You'd like to see him just move forward to his new team and embrace his new opportunity rather than go personal on it." pic.twitter.com/a1La3Bnltt — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) August 5, 2018

“If you ask the guys on this team, the guys that have played with him, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody to say anything bad about him, and obviously I’d be at the top of that list,” tight end Greg Olsen said.

When asked if there would be extra incentive to send Benjamin a message, linebacker Shaq Thompson said no way.

“No, there’s no open shots,” Thompson explained. “They’re trying to keep players healthy in the league. But if it’s a clean hit, why not take a shot? Not just on Kelvin.”

Thursday’s game will also give Ron Rivera’s team a chance to rotate several offensive linemen around as they work to establish a starting lineup. Projected starters Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu have both suffered knee injuries in training camp. Williams’ return this year seems unlikely thanks to a dislocated patella, while Silatolu will take it week-by-week after surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

RELATED: Williams carted off after tearing MCL

RELATED: Elijah Hood living childhood dream with Panthers

Look for rookies Brendan Mahon and Taylor Hearn to see plenty of action at left guard, while second-year tackle Taylor Moton is the clubhouse leader to start in Williams’ place at right tackle. For what it’s worth, right guard Trai Turner isn’t concerned, saying the offense has been really efficient under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers Fan Fest 2018

PHOTOS | Panthers training camp 2018

Another position battle to keep an eye on is quarterback. No, not Cam Newton. He’s the clear starter and vital to the Panthers’ success. But it’s paramount that Turner and Rivera find a reliable backup to Newton after Derek Anderson’s departure in the offseason. Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinecke have been splitting reps and both have been inconsistent to say the least.

RR expects to put backup QBs in pressure situations vs. Buffalo and still try and get Cam some work. Says they've liked what Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke have done in camp. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 6, 2018

And finally, it's hard to ignore the Carolina connections to Buffalo. Head coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-2016, including the team's run to Super Bowl 50. Buffalo also hired former Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane as their general manager last year after 19 seasons with the Panthers. In addition to Benjamin, the Bills signed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei after five years with Carolina.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC