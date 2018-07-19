For some reason, there is not a lot of confidence out there in the Carolina Panthers defensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, their projections say Carolina only has the No. 22-ranked pass rush in the NFL going into the 2018 season.

Here is why they are expecting a regression from Julius Peppers.

Peppers produced 13 sacks in 2017, but just 31 total pressures. If our analytics department have taught me one thing, it’s that sacks don’t predict future sacks, and that pressures are a much bigger indicator of future sacks. With that in mind, don’t be surprised to see Peppers sack total dip significantly in 2018.

While it is true Peppers’ sack numbers will probably regress this year, it’s also worth mentioning everyone else has credited Peppers with 11 sacks for 2017 and PFF has him at 13, which is odd.

More importantly, the unit as a whole getting ranked this low is harsh. Last year, Carolina ranked third in the league with 50 total sacks.

To be fair, sack numbers can be fickle from season to season but even if you agree with PFF’s average rating for Peppers in 2017, the rest of the evidence suggests they’re better than average, not worse. Mario Addison, Kawann Short and Dontari Poe all graded out well last year and all of them can get after the quarterback from their respective positions.

Also, PFF’s own data says the Panthers ranked No. 9 in the league in pressure percentage at 37.6. The only change they’ve made since is upgrading from Star Lotulelei to Poe, so putting them at No. 22 in this area just doesn’t make much sense.

If Carolina doesn’t finish among the top 10 teams in sacks in 2018, that will likely mean something went very wrong somewhere along the way.

