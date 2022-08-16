Panthers, Patriots fight at joint practice

Several players for Carolina and New England were kicked out for the rest of the day.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It didn't take long for the Panthers and Patriots to get into it at joint practice on Tuesday in New England.

The majority of players from both teams got into a few fights in the morning's sessions, and in one of them, several players were seen throwing punches.

Head coaches Matt Rhule and Bill Belichick had agreed anyone fighting would have to miss the rest of practice but could come back for Wednesday's joint session.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

"We came here not to fight, we came here to practice," Rhule said. "It shows maturity of a lot of other guys that it didn't escalate into a big thing. We're here to get better, we don't everybody to get hurt."

Players like safety Jeremy Chinn chalked it up to a typical training camp fight.

"It's just a joint practice, that's usually how it goes -- we're just competitive," Chinn said. "It wastes a lot of time, it's not a good thing to just be fighting over and over again. We want to get the reps in. We want to be able to practice and play ball at the end of the day."

The teams will practice together again on Wednesday, and play in a preseason game on Friday night.

