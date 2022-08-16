Panthers, Patriots fight at joint practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It didn't take long for the Panthers and Patriots to get into it at joint practice on Tuesday in New England.
The majority of players from both teams got into a few fights in the morning's sessions, and in one of them, several players were seen throwing punches.
Panthers safety Kenny Robinson was kicked out of practice, as were Patriots wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne.
For the latest breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Head coaches Matt Rhule and Bill Belichick had agreed anyone fighting would have to miss the rest of practice but could come back for Wednesday's joint session.
"We came here not to fight, we came here to practice," Rhule said. "It shows maturity of a lot of other guys that it didn't escalate into a big thing. We're here to get better, we don't everybody to get hurt."
Players like safety Jeremy Chinn chalked it up to a typical training camp fight.
"It's just a joint practice, that's usually how it goes -- we're just competitive," Chinn said. "It wastes a lot of time, it's not a good thing to just be fighting over and over again. We want to get the reps in. We want to be able to practice and play ball at the end of the day."
The teams will practice together again on Wednesday, and play in a preseason game on Friday night.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.