Panthers reach consensus on who'll be No. 1 pick in draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have agreed on which quarterback the team will select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.
But Reich says the team won’t announce who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.
The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons.
Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision-maker’s judgment. But on Monday Fitterer finally walked into Reich’s office and popped the question on who he prefers — and both agreed on the same QB.
“It was kind of like a proposal — and I said yes,” Reich joked Tuesday. “But there is consensus and we are excited.”
Young remains the overwhelming favorite to be the first Panthers QB selected No. 1 overall since Cam Newton in 2011, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, although Levis has moved ahead of Stroud.