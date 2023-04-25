Panthers reach consensus on who'll be No. 1 pick in draft

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick.

But Reich says the team won’t announce who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.

The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons.

Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision-maker’s judgment. But on Monday Fitterer finally walked into Reich’s office and popped the question on who he prefers — and both agreed on the same QB.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich says that GM Scott Fitterer has asked him who he wants to take with the No. 1 pick. Reich says there is a consensus and they're excited to announce the pick on Thursday during the NFL Draft.

“It was kind of like a proposal — and I said yes,” Reich joked Tuesday. “But there is consensus and we are excited.”