CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- For some reason, the Carolina Panthers passed on all of the offensive linemen in the 2018 NFL draft. Now they’re trying to make up for it by loading up on college free agents to fill the void.

According to a release on the team website, Carolina has reached terms with seven undrafted free agents.

Here’s a list of who has signed, so far:

Kyle Allen, quarterback, Houston

Reggie Bonnafon, running back, Louisville

Kyle Bosch, offensive guard, West Virginia

Chris Frey, linebacker, Michigan

Taylor Hearn, offensive guard, Auburn

Brendan Mahon, offensive guard, Penn State

Tracy Sprinkle, defensive tackle, Ohio State

Most of these guys will be competing for a spot on the practice squad, but one of the guards could sneak onto the 53-man roster given how depleted the Panthers are at the position.

Allen is obviously the most important of the bunch as he’ll be taking snaps with Cam Newton, Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinecke throughout the spring and into the summer. Finding a new quality long-term backup is now a high priority for the team.

