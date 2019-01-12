CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Update: Panthers stopped on 4th and goal. Loses to Redskins 29-21 at Bank of America Stadium.

This is the time of year to be thankful and this weeks match-up with the lowly (2-9) Redskins should remind Panthers fans how lucky they have had it over the last decade.

Since the spring of 2011, when both Ron Rivera and Cam Newton arrived in Charlotte, the Panthers have made the playoffs 4 times, won at least 6 games every season and have benefited from personnel consistency.

The core of the Panthers has remained intact.

That said, the Panthers have placed starting defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (foot) on injured reserve.

PHOTOS | Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs the ball while Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) chases during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, left, running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrate Samuel's touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90), defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) and defensive end Jonathan Allen chase Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) hands off to running back Adrian Peterson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love (77) rushes Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston tackles Washington Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, left, and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) tackle Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) dives while Washington Redskins linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) degends during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina signed defensive linemen Woodrow Hamilton and Stacy McGee on Wednesday to replace them.

