CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to coordinate your gear for a Panthers game (or 16) this year? Then you're in luck.

The team released its 2018 jersey schedule Tuesday, and fans of the black and blue will get a good look at all three primary jerseys at home this season.

RELATED: Panthers camp notebook: Monday, July 30

RELATED: Teammates confident Cam Newton more prepared than ever for 2018

As has become tradition early in the season due to the Carolina heat, the Panthers will wear white jerseys in the first three home games of the year, including the opener against Dallas. In fact, the Panthers will wear all white in their first six games of the year before breaking out their blue jerseys in week 8 against Baltimore. The Panthers will wear the blue alternate jerseys just once during the regular season but will wear them for both home preseason games.

Carolina will wear break out their traditional black home jerseys for the first time on November 4 when Tampa Bay comes to town. They'll also sport them again on Monday Night Football against New Orleans on December 17.

Panthers white jersey games

Week 1 vs DallasWeek 2 at AtlantaWeek 3 vs CincinnatiWeek 5 vs New York GiantsWeek 6 at WashingtonWeek 7 at PhiladelphiaWeek 10 at PittsburghWeek 13 at Tampa BayWeek 17 at New Orleans

Panthers black jersey games

Week 9 vs Tampa BayWeek 11 at DetroitWeek 12 vs SeattleWeek 14 at ClevelandWeek 15 vs New OrleansWeek 16 vs Atlanta

Panthers blue jersey game

© 2018 WCNC

Week 8 vs Baltimore