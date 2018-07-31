CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to coordinate your gear for a Panthers game (or 16) this year? Then you're in luck.
The team released its 2018 jersey schedule Tuesday, and fans of the black and blue will get a good look at all three primary jerseys at home this season.
As has become tradition early in the season due to the Carolina heat, the Panthers will wear white jerseys in the first three home games of the year, including the opener against Dallas. In fact, the Panthers will wear all white in their first six games of the year before breaking out their blue jerseys in week 8 against Baltimore. The Panthers will wear the blue alternate jerseys just once during the regular season but will wear them for both home preseason games.
Carolina will wear break out their traditional black home jerseys for the first time on November 4 when Tampa Bay comes to town. They'll also sport them again on Monday Night Football against New Orleans on December 17.
Panthers white jersey games
Week 1 vs Dallas
Week 2 at Atlanta
Week 3 vs Cincinnati
Week 5 vs New York Giants
Week 6 at Washington
Week 7 at Philadelphia
Week 10 at Pittsburgh
Week 13 at Tampa Bay
Week 17 at New Orleans
Panthers black jersey games
Week 9 vs Tampa Bay
Week 11 at Detroit
Week 12 vs Seattle
Week 14 at Cleveland
Week 15 vs New Orleans
Week 16 vs Atlanta
Panthers blue jersey game
Week 8 vs Baltimore