Young throws 3 TDs, 2 INTs in brutal loss to Lions, Panthers fall to 0-5

The Panthers are 0-5 for the first time since 2010.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had no problems putting up points against the Carolina Panthers, who remain winless after five weeks in a season that continues on a downward spiral.

Detroit essentially put the game away by halftime after a trio of Goff touchdown passes and a rushing score from David Montgomery. The Panthers' only answers to those scores were a touchdown pass from Young, two interceptions, and a fumble by Miles Sanders. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the second half to make a final score of 42-24.

The Carolina Panthers' record after Sunday's brutal loss to the Detroit Lions reflects that of a team that either just had the No. 1 overall pick or is headed to the No. 1 overall pick. In the Panthers' case, the team traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and will not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.

The Panthers are 0-5 for the first time since 2010. During that season, the Panthers found their first win in their sixth game. Carolina has not been 0-6 since 1998 when the team started 0-7.

How it happened

Montgomery's first-half score came on just Detroit's third play. The running back found an outside lane and rushed for a 42-yard touchdown.

On Carolina's ensuing drive, Young attempted a short shovel pass to Ian Thomas, but Aidan Hutchinson jumped in front of the pass and grabbed the interception for the Lions.

Detroit responded with a touchdown pass from Goff to Sean LaPorta.

The Panthers found the scoreboard on their next time out after a 14-play drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Young to Tommy Tremble. During that drive, rookie guard Chandler Zavala suffered a neck injury and had to be taken to a nearby hospital after being carted off the field. He gave a thumbs-up as he was taken away and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Carolina's defense forced a turnover on downs on Detroit's next drive, but any momentum swing was immediately made null after Sanders fumbled on the Panthers' next play.

The Lions scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to go up 21-7.

Young threw a deep pass on Carolina's next play that was intercepted by Jerry Jacobs, meaning the Panthers committed turnovers on back-to-back plays.

Detroit had a one-play drive of their own on the ensuing possession: A 31-yard touchdown pass from Goff to LaPorta.

The Panthers added a field goal at the end of the half but by then Detroit's lead had swelled to a three-score advantage.

Both teams traded punts twice to open the second half. Detroit added to their lead in the third and fourth quarters with two touchdowns.

Young scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with passes to DJ Chark and Adam Thielen, but it was essentially garbage time by that point.

Stat lines

Young completed 25 of 41 passes for 247 yards. He tossed three touchdowns and two interceptions. It's the first time he's thrown three touchdowns this season. One positive note on Young is that he was sacked a season-low one time, bringing his season total to 12.

As a team, the Panthers failed to hit 100 yards rushing, totaling a hair shy with 99 yards on the ground. Chuba Hubbard led the team with just 35 yards rushing.

Thielen had another solid day receiving with 11 receptions, 107 yards receiving, and one touchdown.

What's next?