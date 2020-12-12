Panthers fall to Broncos in Charlotte

Carolina hoped to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Vikings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos in Charlotte Sunday, FINAL SCORE: 32-27, Broncos.

Carolina, who had a Week 13 bye, hosted Denver at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, in front of about 5,200 fans because of state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.

Both teams were 4-8 this season going into Sunday's game. The Panthers are now 4-9.

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said aver the game he was 'unbelievably disappointed with the results.

"Not our most well-played football game," Rhule said. "I thought our team showed a lot of heart to give us a chance...but not enough execution... too much beating ourselves to win the game."

Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.

The Broncos sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Carolina has lost seven of its last eight.

Rhule said he had confidence in Bridgewater's role in the program, and that Sunday's loss couldn't be pinned on him.

"I think that all of us have to continue to work together to improve...we were down 15 and he brought us back and they scored again," Rhule said. "I'm not gonna pin it on him."

Another bad loss for the #Panthers, who allowed Drew Lock a rating of 149.5, besting his previous high this year by about 50 points.



Teddy Bridgewater has a decent box sheet (30-40, 283 yards, 0 TD) but got outplayed.



Play call on 4th and 8 for the game was not good either. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 13, 2020

"I think our execution has to be significantly better," Rhule said. "A lot of poor execution today."

The Panthers lost in excruciating fashion the last time they hit the field, as a last-minute touchdown by Minnesota, and a last-second missed field goal by Joey Slye led to a 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn scored two touchdowns in the game.

Carolina was without RB Christian McCaffrey for the tenth game this season. The All-Pro tailback suffered an injured thigh while attempting to return from his shoulder injury.

In addition, the team placed 10 players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list dating back to last week, but many have returned, including starters Curtis Samuel, Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos.