Vonn Bell explains why he signed with Panthers as training camp gets underway

Bell signed with the Panthers during free agency in March

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers and safety Vonn Bell agreed to terms on a three-year deal during NFL free agency, bringing a veteran presence to Carolina's locker room and defense.

For Bell, it marks a return to the NFC South after a successful stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. It's also an opportunity to help lay the foundation for the next era of Panthers football.

The veteran safety took time out of his practice schedule to discuss his signing with the Panthers and expectations for the 2023 season.

Q: You made the decision to come here in free agency and join the Carolina Panthers, why this team?

A: Special unit. Especially the group of young guys, D-line and a lot of the back end. A lot of special attributes on that end and the coaching staff too.

Q: You're part of a new era of the Carolina Panthers. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz. How are you guys channeling that energy and that buzz that everyone's talking about?

A: Just blocking it out. We got that 0-0 mindset coming in and just resetting and going out there trying to be 1-0 after practice. We are always just trying to build within, inside the unit, inside the building and going out there and challenging one another.

Q: A big topic yesterday and on move in day was expectation. What is this team's expectation for itself?

A: We're out here working, challenging one another, competing, and just trying to get better and finding that 1% every day, and just being accountable to one another. Being a loving teammate and being a caring teammate and being able to have those tough conversations, hard conversations and good conversations. It's a family environment and we're all in this together.

Q: The NFC South is up for grabs again this year. Knowing that you're in a division where it's attainable, you guys can win it and get back in the playoffs for the first time in 5 years, what's the mindset?

A: Just playing complimentary football and just doing your job. You don't gotta be Superman, you don't gotta be a superhero. Everybody's talented, everybody's gifted enough to be on this field and have an opportunity to play so just going to play for one another and be selfless.

Here’s a snippet from my conversation with Panthers safety Vonn Bell on bringing his veteran leadership & knowledge to Carolina.



More coming up on WCNC at 5:50 PM!#Panthers | #NFL | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/VInlh7hnaX — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 26, 2023

Q: The younger guys on defense have talked about how much knowledge and leadership you bring to this team. What does it mean to hear them say that and know they look up to you?

A: It's honorable because that shows respect and we take our job seriously. We are in our books, we challenge one another. We just go out there trying to make plays and we try to put those guys in the right plays and just let them know they got us and we over communicate so it slows down the game for everybody.

Q: What's your message to the fans and what does it mean to see so many people get up early to come out here?

A: We appreciate them and the support for sure. Showing up like this is unconditional love. We appreciate all the love. We're gonna need it for the rest of season. It's gonna be an exciting one and we can't wait to get to it.