CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The name of the new majority owner of the Carolina Panthers is still a mystery with time running out until the next meeting of the other NFL owners.

The owners have to vote to approve the sale of the team and the new owner. It was hoped that could all be done at their next meeting later this month in Atlanta.

NBC Charlotte has learned from multiple sources that the new, potential owner could be announced as early as next week, and one bidder is emerging as the favorite: David Tepper.

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce sponsored a luncheon at BB&T Ballpark to discuss the economic impact sports has on Charlotte. Appearing on the panel was Fred Whitfield, president of the Charlotte Hornets.

When asked what he might have heard, Whitfield said, “I have no idea. What I will say is we will support that new owner.”

Dan Rajkowski, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Knights, also said he had not heard anything more than what has already been reported. He said since the two teams are uptown neighbors, he would also offer any support to a new owner.

Most observers now give the edge to Charleston billionaire Ben Navarro, who is reportedly trying to lure football-great Peyton Manning to join him in a bid to buy the team.

Others still being mentioned include David Tepper, who is a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and chief executive officer Alan Kestenbaum, who spent some time in Charlotte last week at the Well Fargo golf tournament.

The price point for the team is believed to now be somewhere between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

Among those attending the Chamber luncheon was Will Webb, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, who said he hoped a decision on a new owner would be made soon.

Asked why it was taking so long, Webb said, “I haven’t got a clue.”

