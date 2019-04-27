CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers selected outside linebacker Christian Miller from Alabama in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Miller is originally from Columbia, South Carolina.
At Alabama, Miller won a national championship in 2017. In 2018, he had a total of 36 tackles.
