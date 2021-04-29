Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

The Panthers passed on quarterback Justin Fields to help upgrade their defense. Horn was the first defensive player selected.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Panthers passed on quarterback Justin Fields to help upgrade their defense. Horn was the first defensive player selected.

Carolina spent all seven picks on defensive players last year.

Horn appeared in 30 games for the Gamecocks and had 101 tackles and two interceptions. He fills a need for the Panthers, who struggled in pass defense a year ago.

Rhule on Horn: "When you look at the NFC South, the big receivers you have to face week in and week out, it's gonna take a lot of guys who can cover, and also cover really big men. There's a size matchup in the NFC South that matters and he checks that box for us." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 30, 2021

